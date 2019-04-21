61, husband of Eileen Richards Langer, died on April 19, 2019. He is the son of the late Donald R. and Shirley M. Langer, born in Altoona, PA on May 18, 1957. Dave received his BS degree from Lehigh University and a Masters from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He was an Electrical Engineer retiring from IBM/Lexmark after a 39 year long career. He held a dozen U.S. patents. In addition to his beloved wife of 38 years, Eileen, he leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Karen Little (Tyler); his sister, Lynn (Karl Sheaffer) Langer; his aunt, Maxine Weed; cousins, Kathy (Brian) Rutter, Lisa (Jim) Taylor, Linda Weed, and Stu (Kathy) Sellers; his special friends, John and Joanne Bolash and the "guitar guys", Jim Mrvos and Gary Overall; and many friends from the laser technology group at Lexmark. A memorial service will be held on Mon., Apr. 22, 2019, 1:00 PM, followed by a reception from 2:00-4:00 PM at Milward-Manff O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lexington Brass Band, 161 N. Mill St., Lexington, KY 40507 or the UK Arboretum, 500 Alumni Dr., Lexington, KY 40502. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary