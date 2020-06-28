91, passed away surrounded by family on Friday June 26th at Thompson Hood Veterans Center after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and cancer. He was born February 18, 1929 in Mercer County to William Eugene Roach and Daisy Brown. He graduated from the University of Kentucky and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Lafayette Christian Church where he served as a deacon and elder emeritus. He was a proud "Papa" of his grandchildren as well as an avid gardener, woodworker, and UK fan. He is survived by His wife, Doris Coovert Roach; daughter, Lee Anne Green (Randy) of Lexington and a son, David Roach (Cynthia) of Toledo Ohio. He has three grandchildren, Daisy and Daniel Green and Winter Roach. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Dean and brother, William Roach. Funeral services will be private at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Rd. with burial in the Lexington Cemetery. Donations can be made to Lafayette Christian Church or the Thompson Hood Veterans Center Family Council.