David Lee Roach
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
91, passed away surrounded by family on Friday June 26th at Thompson Hood Veterans Center after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and cancer. He was born February 18, 1929 in Mercer County to William Eugene Roach and Daisy Brown. He graduated from the University of Kentucky and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Lafayette Christian Church where he served as a deacon and elder emeritus. He was a proud "Papa" of his grandchildren as well as an avid gardener, woodworker, and UK fan. He is survived by His wife, Doris Coovert Roach; daughter, Lee Anne Green (Randy) of Lexington and a son, David Roach (Cynthia) of Toledo Ohio. He has three grandchildren, Daisy and Daniel Green and Winter Roach. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Dean and brother, William Roach. Funeral services will be private at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Rd. with burial in the Lexington Cemetery. Donations can be made to Lafayette Christian Church or the Thompson Hood Veterans Center Family Council.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved