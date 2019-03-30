|
David M. Lyle, 66, died Thursday, March 28 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born in Detroit Michigan, he was a retired employee of Production Tool. He was a son of the late Earl Matthew and Sally Martha Anderson Lyle. David was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy Versailles. Survivors include two brothers, Ken (Carolyn) Lyle, Palestine, Texas, and Paul Lyle, Versailles, nephews, Kenny (Jennifer) Lyle, Jeffrey Lyle, niece, Laura Lyle, great nieces and nephews, Caitlyn, Nikolas, Kayla, Hunter, Abgail, Chase, and Pierce Lyle. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Lyle. Visitation is 4 to 8 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Church of God of Prophecy. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, April 1 at the Church of God of Prophecy with Pastor Ken Lyle officiating. Committal and burial will follow the Rose Crest Cemetery. Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
