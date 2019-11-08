Home

More Obituaries for David McIntosh
David McIntosh

David McIntosh Obituary
McINTOSH David Allen, 57 of Mount Prospect, IL, formerly of Lexington, passed away suddenly on September 22nd. He was the son of the late Buford and Patricia McIntosh and the husband of Pattie. A party to celebrate David's life will be held in Lexington on Saturday, November 9 th from 4-9pm at the Athens School House, 6270 Athens-Walnut Hill Road. The family will receive guests from 4-5:30pm. Donations can be made to The Buford C. McIntosh Estate. Mail to 3416 Freeland Drive, Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 8, 2019
