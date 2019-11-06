Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Southland Christian Church Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Blue Grass Memorial Gardens.
David Michael Crocetti


1996 - 2019
CROCETTI David Michael, 23, died Nov. 3, 2019 in Lexington, KY. Born June 11, 1996 in Busan, South Korea, he was the beloved son of Michael and Kimberly Crocetti, of Lexington, KY. He was a 2014 Lafayette High School graduate and attended Eastern Kentucky University. He had been employed at Estes Express Lines. Survivors other than his parents, include a brother, Jonathan Crocetti; a sister, Mary Crocetti; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Connie Olds of Worthington, OH; and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Dominic and Mary Frances Crocetti. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Fri. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Sat., Nov. 9 at Southland Christian Church Chapel. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Reception following the burial will be at Mary Queen Catholic Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to "Catholic Charities (Adoption Assistance)".
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 6, 2019
