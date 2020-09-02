died at his home in Richmond, KY, on August 29, 2020. He was born in Syracuse, NY, and is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Leinwand Mardon, stepmother, Edith Pekofsky Mardon, brother, William Mardon, stepbrother, Thomas Sheldon Palerino, and a special friend, Harry Wing. He is survived by his wife, Mary Susan Bascom Mardon, five children, David Mardon, Dorothy Mardon, Jon Mardon, Keith Markland and Sarah Mardon; four granddaughters, including Miranda Markland and Brittany Markland; one great granddaughter, Madeline Markland, and his dog, Buddy. Graveside services will be at 11 am, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Sharpsburg, KY. Memorials may be directed to the American Parkinson's Disease Association or a charity organization of your choice. Taul Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.



