PARKER Dr. David "Dave" Gayle, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on April 14th, 2019, at the age of 86. Born in Pingdu, China, on December 15, 1932, to American- Missionary parents, Earl and Sarah Parker, David and his family returned to the United States during his youth, making their home in Kentucky. David earned an undergraduate degree from Georgetown College and his degree as a Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Louisville. David's passion for his chosen professional field became a pillar of excellence throughout his life, touching and changing the lives of countless people. Upon his death, he was in his 60th year as a practicing Dentist. Additionally, David provided outstanding service to the West Coast Dental Association for many years, including his administration as the Association's President from 1991-1992. Furthermore, David volunteered with a nonprofit, charitable organization, Project: Dental Care, giving access to oral health care to the underserved population of his community. David's core values remained consistent throughout his life. His love of family, unshakable faith and commitment to giving back were paramount. Additionally, the game of golf was a true passion of his and many wonderful friendships were made along the way. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Susanne, and his surviving children Mark (Shari), Jessica (Jake), Laura (Chris), and Megan (Kris). David will also be fondly remembered by his twelve grandchildren, David Mark (Laura), Alex (Joe), Christopher, Haley, Christopher Maxwell, Quentin, Pierce, Liam, Wynnston, Samantha, Elise and Connor, by his brother John (Gayle), his sister-in-law Joyce and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. David was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Sarah, his brother Joseph, his sister Betty, brother-in-law Lee, and his daughters Lesley and Beth. A celebration of his life will be held on May 19, 2019 at 4pm. Deep Creek Golf Club, 1260 San Cristobal Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33983, United States. In lieu of flowers, a remembrance donation made to The Salvation Army would be kindly appreciated. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019