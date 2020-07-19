1/
David R. Payne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
died July 12 after a prolonged illness. David was an electrical engineer, retired from Kentucky Utilities. He is survived by his 2 sisters and his brother, their spouses and a multitude of nieces and nephews. David was a charter member of Grace Fellowship Church and volunteered across the community. A memorial service will be held July 21st at Grace Fellowship, 4514 Briar Hill Rd. Lexington, KY at 6:00PM. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace Fellowship in David’s remembrance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved