died July 12 after a prolonged illness. David was an electrical engineer, retired from Kentucky Utilities. He is survived by his 2 sisters and his brother, their spouses and a multitude of nieces and nephews. David was a charter member of Grace Fellowship Church and volunteered across the community. A memorial service will be held July 21st at Grace Fellowship, 4514 Briar Hill Rd. Lexington, KY at 6:00PM. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace Fellowship in David’s remembrance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store