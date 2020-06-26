David R. Black, age 42, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Lexington, KY due to complications stemming from an autoimmune disease. Dave was born to loving parents John and Kathy Black on January 22, 1978 in Flint, MI. He grew up in Loveland, OH and later graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Miami University in Oxford, OH. He met the love of his life, Maura Wilkie, in Chicago, IL and they married on October 14, 2006. Maura and Dave lived in Jacksonville, FL and Lexington, KY where they raised their son, Conor William. Dave was an entrepreneur and dedicated business owner. He was a technology enthusiast who made a great golfing companion. He loved tennis, fishing and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan. He took great joy in spending time with his son, with whom he shared these passions. He will be loved always and is survived by his wife Maura, son Conor, parents John and Kathy Black, father and mother-in-law William and Joan Wilkie, brothers Mike (Sandy) and Christopher, brother and sister-in-law Billy (Sally) and Colleen Selimos (Steve), three nieces and one nephew (Alexandra, Lily, Sadie and Sean), in addition to numerous lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. William Black; and Leander and Florence Kunz; his aunt Jane Gabel and his uncle Robert Black. Private funeral services will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 299 Colony Boulevard, Lexington, KY 40502 on Monday, June 29, 2020. In lieu of a visitation, a celebration of life will be held for Dave at a later date. Due to COVID-19, the family wants you to know that social distancing, masks and other standards of protection will be required at the service. For those who feel uncomfortable or at risk of attending, there will be live streaming of the funeral service on Monday. Instructions for virtual viewing can be found here: https://cathedralctk.org/howtostream. Friends and loved ones can honor Dave with contributions to The First Tee of Louisville, 460 Northwestern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40212.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 26, 2020.