67, was born July 1, 1953 in Hackensack, New Jersey. He passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and John Johnson, his sister Christine Johnson, and brother Charlie Johnson. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 33 years Francine Johnson; two sisters; Rita Clifton (Joe) and Judy Hamilton. Five stepchildren, sixteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of friends. Memorial Services will be held Saturday November 7, 2020 at 12:00-1:00pm at Christ Temple Church located at 2601 Lexington Avenue in Ashland, KY. Due to Governor Andy Beshear's mandate, face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 6, 2020.
