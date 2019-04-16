|
David Sproull, 69, of Lexington, died Saturday, April 13. He was born on March 8, 1950 to the late Donald and Martha Sproull. He is a graduate of University of Kentucky and UK College of Law. He was a practicing attorney in Lexington for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife and law partner, Debra Doss; his children, Andrew and Sara Sproull (Michael Metcalfe); his siblings, Steve Sproull and Nancy Clements; and loving friends and family. Visitation from 11am-1pm and services at 1pm on Thursday, April 18 at The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Nicholasville, KY. Reception to follow. Memorial contributions are suggested to the church or Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2019