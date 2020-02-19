|
David Alan Stevens, 62, passed away February 2020 at his home in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born in Dalton, Georgia on January 7, 1958 to the late Herbert & Martha Larkin Stevens. David is survived by his son, Kris Stevens (Lisa) of Louisville, Kentucky, daughter, Cali Stevens Hammond (Josh) of Shelbyville, Kentucky, granddaughters, Addison, Aubree, and Stevie Hammond, all of Shelbyville, Kentucky, sisters, Sharon Marshall (Chip), Donna Martin (Terry), both of Georgetown, Kentucky, brother, Herbie Stevens (Erika) of Sevierville, Tennessee, nieces, Lisa Jones, Laura Morse (Bart), Beth Barker (Jeremiah), and Emily Stevens, nephew, Josh Marshall, great nephews, Evan, Alex, and Liam David Jones, who also shares David's birthday; great-niece, Molly Morse, uncle Jimmy Wilkie, mother-in-love, Bonnie Muse, nieces, Dana Smith (Harvey), and LaRanda Lyn, nephew, James Blodgett, and their children and grandchildren, all from Texas. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joy Jeffcoat. David owned and operated Stevens Carpet with his dad and brother and sisters for 30 years. He loved and tried to help everyone he met. He was loved for his big heart. On his 33rd birthday he donated a kidney to his brother. We will miss you so much. Visitation for friends and family will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3:00-5:00pm at Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky. Service will follow at 5:00pm with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 19, 2020