|
|
|
Mr. David Stonecipher, age 76, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Livingston Regional Hospital in Livingston Tennessee. He was the son of the late Lesco and Lillis (Foster) Stonecipher, and also preceded in death by his sisters, Susie Duvall, and Martha Perdue, and brothers, Donnie, Arvle, and Theo Stonecipher. He is survived by his children Carol (and Jim) Fisher of Baxter Tennessee, and Mitchell (and Kim) Stonecipher of Cookeville Tennessee, his siblings, Jack (and Wanda) Stonecipher, James Stonecipher, and Rebecca Stockton, all of Albany, Grandchild, Jared Turner, Rachel Norrod, Megan Halfacre, Kyle Turner, and Amber Jolley, also 4 great grandchildren survive. The funeral service for Mr. David Stonecipher will be conducted Wednesday, November 20, at 11:00 am (CST) at The Duvall Valley Pentecostal Church with Bro. Matt Kerney, and Bro. Ronnie Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 pm (CST) on Tuesday, November, 19 at the Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, and again on Wednesday after 9:30 am at The Duvall Valley Pentecostal Church, until the funeral hour on Wednesday. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all arrangements. . Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 20, 2019