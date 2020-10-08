1/
David "Bo" Thomas Jr.
David Bovard “Bo” Thomas, Jr., 71, husband of Pat Hill Thomas, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born August 31, 1949 in Versailles, Kentucky, he was the son of the late David Bovard and Lois Sullivan Thomas. Bo was a 1967 graduate of Woodford County High School and graduated from Morehead State University. He was a member of the Kentucky Army National Guard for 31 years and retired from Boone National Guard Aviation Facility. Bo was a life-long member of the Versailles United Methodist Church. For many years Bo was an active member of the Kentuckians Barbershop Chorus where “Heathman & Thomas” comedy skits entertained many! Bo and Pat also enjoyed many years of boating and fishing at Echo Point on Lake Cumberland with family and friends. They loved traveling and especially enjoyed cruises with dear friends. In addition to his wife of 48 years, Bo is survived by his two sons, Chris Thomas, and Matt Thomas, both of Versailles, his sister, Ginny (Dale) Eckert, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Kentuckian’s Chorus, 2981 Montavista Road, Lexington, KY 40502. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Bo’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 8, 2020.
