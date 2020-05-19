Dave was a wonderful guy, extremely funny, and a joy to be around. I loved his sense of humor and positivity. A ridiculously good athlete, extremely fast - even played soccer as goalie for a year in adult league soccer and threw the ball a mile, baseball style, instead of punting. A phenomenal guy with a ton of great stories. I truly enjoyed his company and friendship. Even though its been years since I last saw him, I will miss him. Peace to his family and all his loved ones.

Monroe Jett

Friend