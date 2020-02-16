|
David Michael Thompson, 74, husband of Barbree Thompson, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born April 10, 1945 in Stanford, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Carl and Pauline Smith Thompson. David was self employed and a skilled iron worker and repair man. He had a passion for gardening, hunting and enjoyed his hunting trips he was able to take. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Barbree Parrish Thompson, daughters, Heather (Louie) Britton, Michelle (Johnny) Blevins, Beverley Thompson, Kimberley (Sherman) Bishop, grandchildren, Mikala (Johnathan) Stacey, Jared Holman, Amanda (Bill) Watts, Heather (John) Varner, II, great-grandchildren, Justin Watts, Blake Watts, John Lewis Varner, III, Lincoln James Varner, sister, Sharon (Ray) Murphy and two nieces. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bobby Cairell officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum where pallbearers will be Ray Murphy, Lewis Britton, Johnny Blevins, Jared Holman, Justin Watts and Blake Watts. Honorary pallbearers will be JR Adams, Foister Taylor, Bill Watts, John Varner, II, Sherman Bishop and Johnny Burke. Out of respect for the family’s sensitivities we ask that no strong cologne or perfumes be wore to the service and that in lieu of flowers memorial donations should be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 16, 2020