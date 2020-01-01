|
58, passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019. He was born in Campton, KY on June 14, 1961 to the late James William and Doris Creech Foerderer. Survivors include his wife, Pam Barger Foerderer , son, Tyler Foerderer and daughter, Courtney Manning. He was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Arens. Funeral services will be Friday at 11am, at Southland Christian Church, Harrodsburg Road. Pastor Greg Chandler will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 until 8 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 1, 2020