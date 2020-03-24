|
David Wayne Long, 53, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home. He was born in Salem, Indiana on July 8, 1966 to the late J.C and Linda Carr Long. He was a foreman for WinStar Farm in Versailles. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Dora Passmore. David will be lovingly remembered his sister, Connie Ship, Gravel Switch, KY, wife, Alvona Brewer, Versailles, stepmother, Lillie Wesley, Casey County, stepchildren, Brent, Rhoda and Pricilla Florian, all of Versailles, grandchildren, Corey Hopper, Jaime Mendoza, Hernan Mendoza, Natalie Florian, Justice Towery, Desmon Garcia, Sacoyia Garcia, and great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Brody Allen Hopper. Due to the current gathering restrictions a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on David’s tribute wall on www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2020