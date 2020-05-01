PALMER David W., died on April 29, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1938 in Sikeston, MO, to Eugene "Dub" and Evelyn Palmer and graduated from Sikeston High School in 1956. On June 27, 1958 he married Jo Ann Rayburn. He is survived by his wife, son Walter (Sandra) and daughter Amanda (Bill Coons); grandchildren Lauren Cubine Trayner (Shane), Audrey Crabtree (Jake), Rebecca Palmer, and Sarah Palmer; great granddaughters Penelope Crabtree and Kimberly Trayner. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim, and his sister Kay Reedy. Mr. Palmer served in the Air Force from 1956-1960. After honorable discharge, he began his 32 year career with IBM and retired in 1992 as an Advisory Computer Center Planner. Mr. Palmer has served as a volunteer with the Adult Day Health organization at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital for over 28 years and received the National Easter Seals Philanthropy Award in 2015 for his contributions. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memoriam may be made to Adult Day Health at Easter Seals Cardinal Hill, 2050 Versailles Rd, Lexington, KY 40504, or the Lions' Club. www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 1, 2020.