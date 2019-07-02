WILLIAMS David W., 60, husband of Linda Davis Williams, passed away the morning of Thursday, June 27th, 2019 at his home. He was a professor at the University of Kentucky and Director of the University's Robinson Center for Appalachian Resource Sustainability in Breathitt County. He was committed to his love of research and teaching in the Plant and Soil Sciences Department. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Bobby (Whitney) Williams, Sarah (Patrick Davis) Williams, Meredith (Ryan) Lamkin, CJ Tapp and one sister, Susie (David and son Jeff) Given and 5 grandchildren whom he loved dearly. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice East for their dedication to patient comfort. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 14th at the E.S Good Barn on the University of Kentucky's campus from 2pm 5pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in memory of David Williams to either the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture "Robinson Center Gifts Fund" or to Hospice East. University of Kentucky CAFE Office of Philanthropy and Alumni 1451 University Drive Lexington, KY 40546 Hospice East 407 Shoppers Drive Winchester, KY 40391 Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 2, 2019