On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, David Wayne Hughes of Bellevue, KY, loving husband, father, and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 57 with his loving wife, Peggy (Holthaus), devoted son, Jeremy, and favorite sister, Joni Leedy, by his side. David was born on November 1, 1962 in Indianapolis, IN to John Jr. and Opal (Cisson) Hughes. He received his B.S. from the University of Indianapolis in 1985. On July 30, 2014 he married the love of his life, Peggy Louise Holthaus. David loved and lived life to the fullest. His passions included listening to music, playing with his granddaughters, traveling to Florida, and socializing with old and new friends. But his main passion was spending time with his beloved wife, Peggy. David was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother, Opal. He is survived by his wife Peggy, his son Jeremy (Brittany Haggard), Granddaughters Carter Rose and Addison Ivy, his sister Joni, and niece Jen Lederman and Aunt Mary Meadows (aka Aunt Tricky). David also leaves behind many dear and trusted friends including his lifelong friend Michael Holman. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 11am – 1pm followed by a Celebration of Life at 1pm at River’s Edge at Newport Landing, located at BB Riverboats (101 Riverboat Row, Newport, KY 41071). Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 22, 2019