David Wiley McLellan, Jr., 80, born in Horse Cave, KY passed away July 29, 2019 at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, KY. David graduated from Caverna High School and the University of Kentucky with a B.S. in Engineering, M.B.A. and J.D. from the College of Law. He served as Student Manager of the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team under Coach Adolf Rupp, President of Phi Gamma Delta, President of the Inter-Fraternity Council, Student Body President and member of ROTC. He served as a Lieutenant in JAG unit at Stewart Air Force Base, Newburgh, NY. David worked with the KY Department of Transportation, Lexington Urban County Government, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C., Greenebaum Doll Law Firm, Louisville, KY and served as General Council with Republic Steel in Cleveland, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Wiley and Lena (Tucker) McLellan, Sr., his sister, Patricia McLellan Williams. David is survived by son, David Drew McLellan (Catherine), daughter, Patricia McLellan Mars (Kenneth), grandchildren Alexandra, Bryan, Ashley and Noah McLellan. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 2 at Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, KY. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home in charge of arrangement. Memorial contributions to Thomson-Hood Program Fund, 100 Veterans Drive, Wilmore, KY 40390 or Parkinson's Research at U.K., PO Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 31, 2019