Services Milward Funeral Directors 159 North Broadway Lexington , KY 40507 (859) 252-3411 Resources More Obituaries for Davis Gardner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Davis Gardner

Obituary Condolences Flowers GARDNER Davis Lowrey, wife of the late Jess Lewis Gardner Jr., passed away under hospice care on Mar 3, 2019 with her sons at her side. Born March 2, 1926 in Leitchfield KY, Davis was the daughter of Herbert Albert and Edith Slaton Stone Lowery. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Albert Wilson Lowrey, Richard Emory Lowrey, Mary Frances Pritchett and Walter Barton Lowrey. She is survived by two sons Jess Lewis (Mary) Gardner III and John Lowrey (Carol) Gardner, three grandchildren: Logan Jess Gardner, Austin Stone Gardner and Victoria Zee Gardner, and many beloved nieces and nephews. When Davis was born her mother was 41 and many regarded her as a "first grandchild". Her early memories were of her dad and brothers working to stabilize the family businesses (banking, hardware, farm supply and an International Harvester dealership) during the Great Depression and sacrificing to take care of their community. Their success demonstrated to her that with hard work and commitment to community, anything was possible. She was encouraged by her school to skip two grades which reinforced her confidence that she could accomplish anything. Davis attended Christian College in Columbia MO, where as a "tomboy" she excelled at multiple sports including basketball, field hockey, tennis and swimming. She knew the difference between a spark plug and a piston ring. Once home in Grayson County Davis discovered that she loved teaching. This led her to Lexington and UK where she earned a BA in English and Philosophy and a Masters in Curriculum and Instruction. Campus life was important to her, and she served as president of Alpha Gamma Delta. A chance meeting with a sorority sister's brother at their family farm in Hodgenville KY led to a first date at the Ballet Russe in Louisville, ending her self-described "playgirl days". She and Jess wed on August 7, 1950. They reveled in the 65 years they spent together.After graduation Davis resumed her teaching career as an English teacher at Lafayette High School. She left the classroom following the arrival of her two sons, and returned to UK in 1957 as Assistant to the Dean of Women and accepted a position in the College of Education as Coordinator of Student Teaching in 1958 which allowed her to continue to focus on raising their sons while she remained involved in education. She continued to be involved with Alpha Gamma Delta, serving as faculty advisor to the UK Chapter and chairing an international convention. In 1975 Davis joined the fledgling College of Allied Health and authored an NIH grant application that established UK as an early program in geriatric education. She became a tenured professor and was a first at UK to focus on providing patient education to the elderly. In 1987 she became Faculty Associate to the Sanders Brown Center on Aging. Davis retired as Director of Continuing Education with a distinguished history of grant funding and publications involving geriatric education, consulting and speaking worldwide. Davis was elected a Fellow in the Association of Allied Health Professions, where she was recognized as "a master educator having had considerable influence on instruction in the health professions regarding geriatric education". Davis's leadership resulted in her induction to Omicron Delta Kappa, Kappa Delta Pi and Phi Delta Kappa. She was committed to philanthropy as a UK fellow, serving as a founding member of UK's Women in Philanthropy, Chapter AE of P.E.O. Sisterhood and the UK Women's Club. She mentored young professional women as a founding member of the Lexington Chapter of Executive Women's International. In retirement Jess and Davis traveled the world visiting over 65 countries. Their many voyages circumnavigated the globe on the QEII.Davis loved Calvary Baptist Church which she and Jess joined in 1951 and both were active as teachers and leaders. Davis was called to be one of the early female Deacons and went on to serve as Deacon Chair. Faith was important to both Davis and Jess and sustained them through many challenges. Her faith was resolute to her last breath. Donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) or Lexington's Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will start at 12:30pm Sat Mar 16, with the memorial service following at 2:00pm at Milward Funeral Home, 159 N. Broadway. Interment will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in the Spring. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries