Davis Miller Turner IV, 43, of Versailles, KY passed away on September 19, 2019. He was born in Lexington, KY on June 16, 1976 to Davis Miller Turner III and Carmen Lorraine Mabry. He married the love of his life, Crystal Lynn Padgett-Turner on June 9, 2000. Together they had four beautiful children, Madison Haley Turner, William Bradley Turner, Aaron Lucas Turner, and Landon Wesley Turner. Davis was a loving father, husband, son, and brother. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with this his family. He also enjoyed boating, camping, riding motorcycles, scuba diving, magnet fishing, four-wheeling, and watching UK games. He was quite the jokester and could always make you smile. In addition to his beloved wife, Crystal and his children, he is also survived by his devoted mother, Carmen Mabry; loving sister, Chelsea Mabry of Winchester; step-mother, Shirley Turner; grandfather, Bob Collier; brothers Kenny (Holly) Baker, Mike (Dawn) Baker; brothers-in-law Richard (Carmen) Padgett, James Lee (Angie) Padgett and Timmy Padgett; uncles Billy Turner, Paul Turner, and Robbie (Shannon) Collier; aunt Cathy (Terry) Jett; niece Autumn Baker and nephew Austin Baker; nephew Malachi Padgett; nephew Jayden Conk and niece Brooklynn Conk; and Many loving cousins and special friends. Davis was preceded in death by his father Davis M. Turner III; his grandfather Davis M Turner Jr; grandmothers Brenda Collier, Nancy Lyons and Patricia Turner and great-grandmother Elsie Roberts; niece, Alyssa Baker; and his very special loving pet “Pops”. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00PM Monday, September 23, 2019 at Kerr Brothers – Harrodsburg Rd and a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 24th at 12:30PM officiated by Benny Strunk also at the funeral home. Any family or friends that would like to share memories or speak at the Celebration of Life please come prepared. Last ride is Friday, September 27th at 10:30AM with inurnment at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Anyone that would like to participate in the procession must arrive at Kerr Brothers by 10:15 am. Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019