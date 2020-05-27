Dawana Faye Daniel, age 82, of Versailles was called to her eternal home Sunday, May 24 surrounded by her loving family at Baptist Health-Lexington following a brief illness. She was born February 4, 1938 in Durham, North Carolina to the late Osborn and Antoinette Daniel. She graduated from Durham High school in 1956. She then studied at Watts Hospital of Nursing and graduated in 1959. Following her graduation from Watts, she married Lyen C. Crews and moved to Versailles, Kentucky where she began her career as a Registered Nurse at Woodford Memorial Hospital. In 1970 Faye was asked to form a pilot Health Careers vocational program at Woodford County High School. In 1975 she completed her Masters Degree in Vocational Education from the University of Kentucky. Through her 36 years at WCHS, “Mom C/ Mom D”, as her students knew her, inspired numerous students to discover their passions for becoming doctors, nurses, paramedics, EMTs and other healthcare professionals. She taught multiple generations in her tenure at WCHS. In addition, she was the director of the WCHS Band Flag Corps. Faye served terms as president of the Woodford County Retired Teachers and secretary of the Woodford County Republican Party. She was an active member of the Versailles United Methodist Church and a member of the church choir. As an avid University of Kentucky Wildcats fan, she rarely missed a home football or basketball game. She loved her CATS! Faye will be lovingly remembered by her two children, Lyen Connor (Pamela) Crews II, Versailles, KY, Laura Crews (Curtis) Edgin, Easthampton, MA, sister, Anne Daniel (Pete) Summerlin, Durham, NC, grandchildren, Anthony Michael (Emily) Pernice, Versailles, KY, Elizabeth Crews (Paul) Novielli, Lexington, KY, Aaron Arthur Edgin, Groton, CT, Abigail Ruth Edgin, Louisville, KY, great-grandchildren, Aubrey Ruth Pernice, Jackson Thomas Pernice, Christian Reed Novielli, several nieces, nephews and cousins as well as loving dogs, Ginger and Baby. Due to current restrictions put in place by the Commonwealth, a private service will be held for the family. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date when all of her many friends and family may gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Woodford Humane Society, P.O. Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support from so many. Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Faye’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.