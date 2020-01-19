|
Dealie Faye Winburn, 82, wife of the late Tracy Leon Winburn, passed away January 16, 2020. She was born on October 14, 1937 to the late Lucian and Alice Brandenburg. She was a member of Church of God in Nicholasville. Dealie is survived by five children, Darlene Roberts, Shari Whited, Brenda Rose, Kenny Durbin and Tony Clifford; one sister, Eunice Flora; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 19, 2020