Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
GLADNEY Dean Hannah, 84, wife of Wally Gladney, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born in Nashville, TN and was the daughter of Homer Lee and Stella Mary Clemens Hannah. She was a graduate of East Nashville High School, where she was an active member of their Alumni Association. She graduated from Peabody and Vanderbilt with Masters in Mathematics and was very proud of her 14 year teaching career in senior high math. She was a partner with her husband for many years at Lexington Tent and Awning, and was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church. Along with her husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Geneva (Darren) Myers, Denise (Greg) Hudson, Nancy (Scott) Hiner and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her infant son. Visitation will be 4-6 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Road. Services will be 2:30 PM Monday, May 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 18, 2019
