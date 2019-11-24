|
|
|
Dean Leo Price, 62, husband of Gina Richardson Price died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at University of Kentucky Hospice Care Center Lexington. Dean was born in Danville, Kentucky on September 3, 1957, son of Margaret Evans Fitzgerald, and the late Logan Price. Dean was superintendent of a construction firm, he had a love for gardening, landscaping, horse racing, sports, and was an avid Brown’s fan. In addition to his wife he is survived by his stepdaughters, Stephanie Foley (Richard), Versailles, Brooke Hodgson (Eric), Georgetown, brothers, Darryl Price (Debbie), Versailles, Don Price (Leeanne), Burgin, step grandchildren, Addison and Ian Foley, several nieces and nephews, and fur baby, Bailey. Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at The Cottages of Frankfort Club House, 871 Cardwell Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Woodford Humane Society, PO Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383 or Hospice of the Bluegrass, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.Guestbook available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 24, 2019