Debora “Allison” Carter, 29, of Lexington, KY and currently residing in Asheville, NC, transcended this life unexpectedly on July 10, 2019. She is survived by her mother and father, Lora Shaffer Carter and Jeff Carter of Nicholasville, KY; one brother and her sister-in-law, Patrick Ryan Carter and Samantha Miller Carter of Lexington, KY; nephew, Cohen Ryan Carter and niece, Cori Elizabeth Carter, both of Lexington, KY; fiancé, Tyler Sweet of Asheville, NC; Aunts and Uncles, Karen Shaffer Waller of Portsmouth, OH; Debora Shaffer Hale & Paul Hale of Richmond, KY; Tom Shaffer of Portsmouth, OH; Huey & Debbie Tevis Carter of Port Isabel, TX; Randy & Lisa Fluty Carter of Indianapolis, IN; and a whole host of dear cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Huite & Edith Logue Carter and maternal grandparents Thomas Shaffer & Jane Lenamon. Allison was an amazingly wonderful daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She was a smart, caring, witty, funny, and passionate person who dearly loved her family, fiancé, friends, and had an especially close relationship with her mother. She had a special way to avoid judging individuals and accepted people as they are, which is evidenced by her numerous friends from many areas of the country and from many different walks of life. She fought for those who needed a voice. She was a true lover and caretaker of animals, demonstrating that by volunteering and working at a big animal rescue and zoo in Thailand, where she worked with big cats, apes, and various other exotic animals. Art was a life-long passion and talent. She utilized her extreme creativity regularly with her visual creations. She also was a talented writer and had the ability to make her written word touch one’s soul. She had many loves, but especially loved, silly movies, bad jokes, cotton candy, going to the lake, intelligent sarcasm, the beach, trees, flowers, rocks, stuffed animals, good food, fashion, visiting new places, amusement parks, music, and vintage items. Cooking was a talent and she took great pride in presenting her delicious creations. She loved God and maintained faith in the ability of spirit to provide her what she needed. She could brighten a room with her infectious laugh and smile. As a fiercely independent thinker, she marched and danced to the beat of her own drum, while respecting the abilities of others to do the same. She never judged others and was incredibly loyal to her friends and family, who loved her dearly, and will always remember her for her bravery, courage, tenacity, wit, charm, wonderful personality, and undying love for them. Visitation will be held this Sunday, July 14th from 4PM-8PM at Kerr Brother's Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40513. Funeral Services will be held this Monday, July 15th at 11AM at Saint Raphael's Episcopal Church, 1891 Parkers Mill Rd, Lexington, KY 40504. There will be a Wake, for all who want to attend, immediately following the Funeral Service. Address and directions for the Wake will be provided at the service. Rest in the arms and radiance of God our dear Allison. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 14, 2019