COLES Deborah Robinson, age 69 of Lexington, Kentucky passed away peacefully surrounded by her family December 16th, 2018 in Naperville, Illinois. Deborah Robinson Coles was born in Morehead, Kentucky on September 4th 1949 to the late Edward and Sarah Robinson. Deborah grew up in Morehead and graduated from Rowan County High School and Morehead State University with a Bachelor's degree in Biology. She also attended Eastern Kentucky University from which she graduated with a Master's degree in Education. She then went on to attend the University of Kentucky and received a Rank 1 Master's degree in Counseling Psychology and Education. Deborah was a lifelong learner and educator. She was a teacher and counselor of 29 years with Fayette County Public Schools. After retirement she continued to work in education as a substitute teacher for 10 more years. Deborah enjoyed teaching and instilling in her students the importance of education. She leaves behind a legacy of students with lifelong interests in learning and education. Deborah is survived by her daughter Laura and son-in-law Jon Landem of Naperville, IL, nieces Rianna Robinson and Tracye Hall; nephews Doug Robinson, Joey Riddler, and Taylor Hall; and sisters-in-law Kathryn Hall and Robin Robinson. Those who preceded her in death were her beloved parents, Edward and Sarah Robinson and her brothers Jerry Hall and Kenneth Robinson. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the and St. Michael's Church Backpack Ministry. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary