Deborah Jane Hall, 72, of Georgetown, Kentucky died, February 11, 2020 at Georgetown Community Hospital. She was born on June 30, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Geraldine Meyers. She attended Harvest Worship Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She is survived two daughters, Danielle and Daphne Florian, four grandchildren, Tyler Grubbs, Rebekah Wainscott, Shetara Florian and Jeremiah Florian and a sister, Irene McCartney. Services will be 12 noon, Saturday February 15, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Anna Rutoskey officiating. Visitation will be 10:00AM until time of service Saturday. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 13, 2020