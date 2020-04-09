|
67, passed away April 07, 2020. Deborah was a loving mother and grandmother who loved reading, cooking, and making up songs for her grandchildren. Born to the late William and Eula (Botts) Lacy, Sept 26, 1952, she graduated from Menifee County High School in 1970 and attended classes at Morehead University. Deborah is survived by a daughter Erin (Scott) Tarvin, two grandchildren Avery Claire and Jackson, a sister Nancy Weslowski, and sisters in law Julie Holman, Lisa (Pete) Stevenson, and Amy (Tony) Vance, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Deborah was married to the late Thomas Mark Holman, who predeceased her in 2019. They were married for 40 years. She is also preceded in death by her Sister Victoria Merrill and brother Ronald Lacy. The family wishes to thank friends and neighbors who provided support to Deborah in her final days. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lexington Humane Society. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2020