Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Holman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Holman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Holman Obituary
67, passed away April 07, 2020. Deborah was a loving mother and grandmother who loved reading, cooking, and making up songs for her grandchildren. Born to the late William and Eula (Botts) Lacy, Sept 26, 1952, she graduated from Menifee County High School in 1970 and attended classes at Morehead University. Deborah is survived by a daughter Erin (Scott) Tarvin, two grandchildren Avery Claire and Jackson, a sister Nancy Weslowski, and sisters in law Julie Holman, Lisa (Pete) Stevenson, and Amy (Tony) Vance, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Deborah was married to the late Thomas Mark Holman, who predeceased her in 2019. They were married for 40 years. She is also preceded in death by her Sister Victoria Merrill and brother Ronald Lacy. The family wishes to thank friends and neighbors who provided support to Deborah in her final days. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lexington Humane Society. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -