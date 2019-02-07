|
|
KIOUS Deborah Lynn "Debby", of Covington, Kentucky passed away on February 3, 2019. Born in Ft. Thomas, Kentucky on November 13, 1957, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Armina Riley Kious. Debby was preceded in death by her mother in 2004. In addition to her father, who resides in Lexington, she is survived by her step-mother, Freddie Kious of Lexington, two sisters; Elizabeth Ann (Bob) Solie of Burgaw, NC and Brenda Jo (Tim) Condo of Nicholasville, KY. A visitation will be held at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport, KY on Friday (Feb. 8) from 5:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:00 p.m. Entombment will occur at a later date. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2019