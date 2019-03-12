Resources More Obituaries for Deborah Proffitt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Deborah Proffitt

Mrs. Deborah L. Proffitt, 64, of Flatwoods, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at UK Medical Center. Deborah was born August 21, 1954 in Isonville, KY to the late James and Margaret Ruth (Childers) Lemaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Sharon Preece and her son in law Keith Maynard. Deborah was a retired Teachers Aide for the Lawrence County Board of Education. Survivors include her husband Paul Ed Proffitt; daughters Amy Bradley Maynard and Leanne Bradley of Catlettsburg, KY; step son Chad (Sandy) Proffitt of Richmond Hill, GA; grandchildren Kirstin Proffitt, Blake Proffitt, Kye Bradley, and Locklyn Bradley; and sisters Sue (Ed) Lewis of Sandy Hook, KY and Linda (Les) Preece of Louisa, KY. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Stuart Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens in Flatwoods, KY. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests everyone register to be an organ donor. Please visit www.organdonor.gov Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Proffitt. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019