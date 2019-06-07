Home

BOSWORTH Deborah Reagin, loving wife, mother, and best friend Deborah Reagin Bosworth, 57, joined her heavenly family on June 5th 2019 after an unexpected short illness. A Georgia native, Debbie attended Valdosta State University where she began her life's passion, teaching. She married Tim Bosworth in 1985. Life eventually brought them to Lexington, KY in 1992 where she would raise their two daughters and continue to inspire & impact the lives of thousands of students through her 20 years teaching at Rosa Parks Elementary. Debbie retired in October 2018 to be a full time "Grammy". Debbie and her family were members of Southland Christian Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward & Ruth Reagin; brother, Billy Reagin, and parent-in-laws, Robert & Dorothy Bosworth. Debbie will be missed every single day by her loving husband, Tim Bosworth; two daughters, Katie Bosworth and Marcie Mazzetti (Martin); and grandson & light of her life, Oliver Mazzetti. Siblings include Barbara Williams (Donnie), Leroy Reagin (Sandra), Joseph Reagin (Pat), Janice Rigdon, Diane Daniels (Tommy), Edwina Crenshaw (John), Terry Reagin, and Ronnie Reagin. Services will include her visitation on Friday, June 7 th from 5-7pm and her funeral at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 8 th at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd. Contributions in memory of Debbie may be made to God's Pantry at give. godspantry.org/tribute
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 7, 2019
