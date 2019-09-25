|
THOMAS Deborah Bryant passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 while surrounded by her loving husband and family. Debbie was born on July 4, 1952 to Thomas Hayes Bryant and Patricia Burnett Bryant. She is survived by her husband Richard of 39 years, 2 brothers and 5 sisters, Richard (Carol) Bryant, Beth (Robert) Muncy Monica (John) Hinkel, Karen (Jeff) Doss, Alicia (Steve) Rider, Kevin (Laura) Bryant, and Kyle Bryant. She will be especially missed by her lifelong friends, Nancy Brown Holt, Roxanne Minor Ballard, Dr. John Faraci, and Richard Hardsock. Her father, Thomas Hayes Bryant, preceded Deborah in death. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mrs. Thomas's arrangements. Family will receive friends on Friday, September 27 th from 11:00 am 12:00 pm at Cathedral of Christ the King located at 299 Colony Blvd., Lexington with service beginning at 12:00 pm. A reception will commence after the funeral service with a private family burial to follow. Pallbearers will be her beloved nephews, Eric & Hunter Bryant, Trey & Ross Muncy, Tyler & Thomas Hinkel, Jacob & Tanner Doss, and Jason & Ben Rider. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers and brothers-in-law, Rick & Kevin Bryant, Robert Muncy, John Hinkel, Jeff Doss, and Steve Rider. In lieu of flowers, Richard has requested that donations be directed to KET 560 Cooper Drive, Lexington, KY 40502-2200, which they loved and enjoyed. To share a remembrance of Deborah or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
