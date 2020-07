Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Debra's life story with friends and family

Share Debra's life story with friends and family

62, mothr of DeTajalica Wallace, MarQuist Jones and NaShayla Haqq. Funeral service Thursday 1:00pm Unity Worship Center 1975 Haggard Ct. Visit 10:00am arr by Hawkins Taylor F.H.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store