Obituary Flowers Delores "Joyce" Coleman, age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Everett Coleman, parents and brothers. She is survived by her companion, Pete Stull; children Lewis "Everett" (Jean) Coleman, Jr., Joyce Kowalski, Diane Graves, Jeffrey Coleman; brother Warren Nathan (Willadean) Paige; son-in-law Rod Kowalski; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and many more family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Kubiak-Cook Funeral Home - Wayland Chapel, 312 N. Main St., Wayland, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In memory of Joyce, memorial contributions may be made online to Spectrum Health Hospice or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.kubiakcook.com Visitation for Joyce will be held at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1-2pm with service beginning at 2pm with Rev. Curtis Coots officiating. Burial will be in Midway Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019