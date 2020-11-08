Williams, DeLores Ruth (nee Hobart) Beloved wife of the late Milford "Carl" Williams. Devoted mother of Larry (Paula) Williams, Richard (Margie) Williams, Karen (Jim) Chessey and Bill (Terry) Williams. Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Beth (late Charles) Kilgore, late Darlyne (late Donald) Gorton and late Donald (Marge) Hobart. DeLores passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, age 97. Visitation at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary, 601 Hill N Dale Rd., Lexington, KY 40503, on Wednesday (Nov. 11) from 11:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or charity of your choice
. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com