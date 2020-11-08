1/
DeLores Ruth Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DeLores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Williams, DeLores Ruth (nee Hobart) Beloved wife of the late Milford "Carl" Williams. Devoted mother of Larry (Paula) Williams, Richard (Margie) Williams, Karen (Jim) Chessey and Bill (Terry) Williams. Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Beth (late Charles) Kilgore, late Darlyne (late Donald) Gorton and late Donald (Marge) Hobart. DeLores passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, age 97. Visitation at Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary, 601 Hill N Dale Rd., Lexington, KY 40503, on Wednesday (Nov. 11) from 11:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or charity of your choice. Special condolences may be expressed at www.frederickfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
11:30 AM
Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 8, 2020
Aunt Delores was a special lady, she will be missed. To all my cousins I send my deepest sympathies to you and yours. Rest In Peace Delores. I will always remember you. Love Susie Williams
Susie Williams
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved