Deloris A. "Sandy" Cook, 86, widow of Charles Blythe Cook, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Sissonville, West Virginia on March 21, 1933 to the late James Clarkson and Helen Louise Burdette Baldwin. Sandy was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church, a 1952 graduate of Lafayette High School and was a majorette with the band. She was a member of the "Lafayette Girls" who continue to meet monthly. Sandy retired from the Scott County Sheriff's office after working there for 18 1/2 years under four different sheriff administrations. Sandy is survived by her daughter, Terri Lynn Cook (Sherman Biggerstaff) of Wake Forest, North Carolina, special friend, Doris Mehs of Sadieville, Kentucky, brother-in-law, Dean Mullins, sisters-in-law, Dora Baldwin, Clara Frances Baldwin, and Linda Baldwin, and a niece-in-law, Paula Tipton. Other nieces and nephews that survive her are Sherri (Rick) McDowell, Jerry Dale (Gina) Baldwin, Todd (Michele) Baldwin, Leigh Roach, Michael (Rebecca) Baldwin, Mark (Robin) Baldwin, Brooke (Tom) Arvia, Rebecca Garmen, Ashley (Jerome) Whittington, and Karen (Michael) Ettman. Sandy was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Baldwin, Vivian Tipton, Della Sue Mullins, Thomas Lee Baldwin, James Clarkson Baldwin, Jr., and Linda Jo Baldwin, and a nephew, Gary Tipton. Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at the funeral home. Service will be on Thursday, July 25 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Alan Redditt officiating. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 23, 2019