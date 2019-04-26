|
Funeral service for Mrs. Deloris Hargrove Hammel, age 81, of Ardmore, TN, will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, TN with Rev. Jason Terhune officiating. Burial will follow in Blanche Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held at 5 PM until 7 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Higgins Funeral Home in Fayetteville, TN. Survivors include her husband, Richard K. Hammel, daughter, Melissa "Missy" Hammel of Ardmore, TN and granddog, Elrod;
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2019