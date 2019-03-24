Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
LAUERMAN Deloris Jean Rister, 88, wife of 56 years to the late Walter Frederick Lauerman, died Mar. 19, 2019. Born Aug. 29, 1930 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of the late Virgil Albert and Racheal Louise Rister, and was a homemaker. She was a member and former 30 year missionary of Bryan Station Baptist Church, with missions to Peru and Honduras. She mostly would like to be remembered as having a wonderful life and family. Survivors include six of seven children: Karen Sue Hibbard, Lexington, KY, Barbara Brummett, Taylor Mill, KY, Paul Thomas Lauerman, Spring, TX, Deborah (Harold) Richter, Marshfield, MO, Mary (Charles) Chance, King George, VA and Kathy (Harry) Morris, Louisville, KY; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and one step-brother, Billy Joel Collins, Independence, MO. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandy Lauerman; two sisters, Ruby Smoot and Delma Eversmeyer; and a step-brother, Goebel Collins. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Tuesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bryan Station Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 3175 Briar Hill Rd., Lexington, KY 40516.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019
