91; better known as Dodo to family and friends, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born on February 9, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Calvin and Nellie Lynn Peyton and the widow of Leamon Lacy. She is survived by two daughters, Judy Lewis of Liberty Hill, Texas and Sherry Noonan (Pat) of Louisville; six grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Delphine worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Gateway Grocery and later worked with students at Stewart Home School. Her favorite pastimes were writing poetry, gardening, and baking. The family sends a special thanks to the staff of Bradford Square Nursing Home for their loving care and kindness. Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday followed by a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. in the Sunset Memorial Gardens. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019