EDDY Delvord Manning Jr., age 83, of Delsuemar Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 12, 1935 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Delvord Manning Eddy Sr. and Mary (Rose) Eddy. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sue (Davis) Eddy. He is survived by his wife, Betty Sue (Smith) Eddy of Williamsburg; three children, Margueritee Williams (Fernie) of Lexington, Kentucky, Andrea Walters (Allan Freeman) of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Della Shelton (Kevin) of Yorktown, Virginia; three grandchildren, Katie Shelton, Tyler Banks and Alexandra Freeman; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, Kentucky in charge of all arrangements, Jerry W. Croley and J. Andrew Croley, Directors.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 26, 2019