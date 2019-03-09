WRIGHT Denise, age 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 8, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born April 21, 1926 in Paris, France. She fell in love with a young man from Faubush, Kentucky named Lowern Wright who she met at the WWII victory in Europe street dance in Paris on May 8th 1945. They were married in Paris 2 years later. Denise had an extended family in France. Her parents were Jean and Clemence Hermabessiere. Denise lived life to the fullest. She had a BS in Mathematics from New Mexico State University. She painted beautiful watercolor paintings and took Spanish and YOGA classes. She was always active in the community, volunteering to help people with their taxes at the library and driving people to YOGA classes. When Denise met someone, she made it a point to learn their name and something special about them. This was important to her even up to the time of her death. Denise took classes at UK into her 80's. A student sitting next to her in an Excel class asked her why she was taking the class, she said, " I want to keep learning and keep my brain going." She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Lowern Wright an Army veteran. She has 3 children. Wil Wright (Pomme, spouse), Colleen Robisheaux (Joe, spouse) and Caroline Wright (Newtie, Petit Chien, beloved granddog). Her grandchildren are Danielle, Natalie (Tyler, spouse), Callie, Angela (Colleen), Amanda (Wil). One great grandchild Sophie (Danielle, Mom). Services will be at Milward Funeral Home, Southland location, 391 Southland Drive, Lexington. Visitation will be on Sunday, 1pm-230PM March 10th and service to follow at 230PM. Burial will be on Monday Mar 11 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery 6980 Danville Road, Nicholasville, Ky. at 1:30pm. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary