Dennis D. Kemp, 72, husband of Theresa Ann Hughes Kemp, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home on Harrodsburg Road in Wilmore. He was born on July 21, 1947 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Laverne Fred Kemp and Darlene Cooper Tackett. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, member of the St. Luke Catholic Church, member of the Knights of Columbus, member of adoration at Eucharist Chapel, member of the Moose Club and co- owner of Dalton Mill Carpets in Nicholasville. In addition to his wife he is survived by six children, Tina Marie Kemp, Terri Ann (Dean) Morgan, Tammy Lynn (Tony) Vance, Tiffany Marie (Chad Buffin) Kemp, Daniel Lee (Gina) Kemp and Dean Francis (Kesha) Kemp, nine grandchildren, Ashley (Jeffrey) Armstrong, Hannah Morgan, Lindsey Kemp, Collin Kemp, Aubrey Kemp, Colton Kemp, Kiptyn Kemp, Lola Vance and Lillian Vance, great-granddaughter, Addalyn Armstrong and a sister in law, Shantelle Kemp. He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Lee Kemp. Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church with Father John Moriarty officiating. Visitation will be 4-8:00 PM, Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Larry Lewis, Charles Collins, Ron Shearer, Mickey Stinnett, Mike Morgan, Jerry Biddle and Todd Jenkins. Honorary Bearers will be Phil Gillett, Raymond Hughes, Mike Hughes, Jim Hughes, Bernie Hughes and John Hughes. Visitation will be 4-8:00 PM, Friday at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 30, 2020