NON PAID Obit for Dennis Davis Dennis Jay Davis, 65, of Corbin passed away Thursday evening, August 29, 2019 at his home. Visitation for Dennis will begin at 2:00 pm Monday, September 2, at the Dorthae Pentecostal Church. His funeral service will follow there at 4:00pm with Rev. Billy Evans officiating. Burial will be in the Mooneyham Cemetery off Adams Road. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the Davis family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 1, 2019