Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home
607 Master Street
Corbin, KY 40701
(606) 528-3131
Dennis Davis Obituary
NON PAID Obit for Dennis Davis Dennis Jay Davis, 65, of Corbin passed away Thursday evening, August 29, 2019 at his home. Visitation for Dennis will begin at 2:00 pm Monday, September 2, at the Dorthae Pentecostal Church. His funeral service will follow there at 4:00pm with Rev. Billy Evans officiating. Burial will be in the Mooneyham Cemetery off Adams Road. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is serving the Davis family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
