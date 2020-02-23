Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Dennis L. Groves

Dennis L. Groves Obituary
GROVES Dennis L., 63, beloved husband of 41 years to Deborah McDeavitt, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Born in Butler, PA, he was a son of Alice E. Groves and the late Archie L. Groves. He was a graduate of Hampton High School and the University of Pittsburgh and a member of Delta Sigma Phi. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and softball. Survivors other than his wife and mother are two sons, Christopher (BreAnna) Groves and Jonathan Groves; one daughter, Ashley (Michael) Jent; two sisters, Lorraine (Mark) Hergenreder and Karen (Larry) Hayward; and four grandchildren, Theodore and Reid Groves and Mackenzie and Taylor Jent. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Entombment will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 23, 2020
