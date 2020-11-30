Dennis P. Peck, Sr.October 28, 1945 - November 26, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Dennis P. Peck, Sr., age 75 of Lexington, was reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 53 years, Norma M. Peck, on Thursday morning, November 26, 2020. Born October 28, 1945 in Sewickley, PA, he was a son of the late Carl and Ruth Smith Peck. Dennis was the owner and operator, along with his late wife, of Peck Opticians in Lexington. He was the one of the longest working, licensed Opticians in Kentucky. Dennis was also a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Broadway Christian Church. He enjoyed watching UK sports, playing golf, watching travel baseball, but mostly, spending time with his granddaughter. He is survived by: a son, Denny (Stephanie) Peck of Lexington; a daughter, Brittany (Sean) Greathouse of Lexington; his granddaughter, Scarlett Myers Greathouse of Lexington; two brothers, Richard (Star) Peck of Hot Springs Village, AR, and Bruce Peck of Ambridge, PA; and a sister, Kathy (John) Turnour of Rehoboth, MA. Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Patty Peck. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, funeral services will be private at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Rd. officiated by Pastor John Byard with private burial to follow with Military Funeral Honors at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Broadway Christian Church, 187 N. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40507. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road is in care of funeral arrangements.