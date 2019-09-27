|
67, husband of the late Joyce Craig, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He was born April 10, 1952 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Albert and Barbara Craig. He is survived by a brother, James Craig; a sister, Angie Bitner; two daughters, Debra Thompson and Ana DeToma; a son, Mike McDonald; five grandchildren, Steven Briscoe, Racheil Conner, Hillari Wilson, Paul Thompson and Thomas Thompson; seven great grandchildren, Brittany Gray, Steven Briscoe, Zachery Briscoe, Piper-Ann Briscoe, Anleigh Briscoe, Hadleigh Conner and Mylo Conner; and a close friend and cousin, David Barnett and his family. He was by his wife, Joyce Ann Craig; his parents, Albert and Barbara Craig; his brother, Jeff Craig; and his sister, Penny Craig. A 2:00 pm service will be Monday, September 30, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will from 5-8pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 27, 2019