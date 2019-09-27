Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Ray Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Ray Craig Obituary
67, husband of the late Joyce Craig, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Lexington, KY. He was born April 10, 1952 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Albert and Barbara Craig. He is survived by a brother, James Craig; a sister, Angie Bitner; two daughters, Debra Thompson and Ana DeToma; a son, Mike McDonald; five grandchildren, Steven Briscoe, Racheil Conner, Hillari Wilson, Paul Thompson and Thomas Thompson; seven great grandchildren, Brittany Gray, Steven Briscoe, Zachery Briscoe, Piper-Ann Briscoe, Anleigh Briscoe, Hadleigh Conner and Mylo Conner; and a close friend and cousin, David Barnett and his family. He was by his wife, Joyce Ann Craig; his parents, Albert and Barbara Craig; his brother, Jeff Craig; and his sister, Penny Craig. A 2:00 pm service will be Monday, September 30, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Main St. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will from 5-8pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now